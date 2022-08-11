Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Gov. Youngkin signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth

School divisions can apply for this funding.
Under the School Construction Fund and Program, $400 million in grants will be distributed...
Under the School Construction Fund and Program, $400 million in grants will be distributed based on student enrollment and local needs.(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill worth more than $1 billion that he says will improve schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Under the School Construction Fund and Program, $400 million in grants will be distributed based on student enrollment and local needs.

“These schools demonstrate how a community can come together not only to build a state-of-the-art facility but to invest in their children and transform their workforce,” Gov. Youngkin said. “And through the bipartisan coalition that unanimously advanced these bills, we are delivering on our commitment to support vibrant, 21st Century educational environments across the Commonwealth. This is what happens when we put our students first; we’re getting it done together.”

The Governor’s Office says another $400 million will be available through loans, and that money will be used to help build new school facilities and expand existing ones.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme

Latest News

The Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privately run prison and has sparked...
Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation
The “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
The Ultimate Backpack Supply is back once again to collect school supplies for students right...
News to Know for Aug. 11: Backpack supply drive; Livestock animals found dead; 2020 protests update
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works