Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.

In a court filing before the sentence, prosecutors said Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

