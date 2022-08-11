Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-295 in Chesterfield Thursday morning.
According to police, at around 10 a.m., a 2020 Toyota Tundra towing a utility trailer was traveling on Meadowville Road when the driver attempted to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.
Then, an oncoming vehicle forced the Tundra to move back into its initial lane. As it merged, the Tundra’s trailer clipped the Freightliner, causing the Tundra to go over the guardrail and down an embankment before landing on its roof in the southbound lanes of I-295.
Police say, a passenger in the Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Meadowville Road will remain closed as police investigate the crash.
