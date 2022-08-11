Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Passenger killed after vehicle goes down embankment, lands on I-295

Police say Meadowville Road will remain closed as police investigate this crash.
Police say Meadowville Road will remain closed as police investigate this crash.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-295 in Chesterfield Thursday morning.

According to police, at around 10 a.m., a 2020 Toyota Tundra towing a utility trailer was traveling on Meadowville Road when the driver attempted to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.

Then, an oncoming vehicle forced the Tundra to move back into its initial lane. As it merged, the Tundra’s trailer clipped the Freightliner, causing the Tundra to go over the guardrail and down an embankment before landing on its roof in the southbound lanes of I-295.

Police say, a passenger in the Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meadowville Road will remain closed as police investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme

Latest News

Teachers discuss a variety of issues ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
Teacher Roundtable: From safety to virtual learning, educators explain what it’s like to walk in their shoes
The right lane is still open.
Lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield closed due to pavement issues
The Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privately run prison and has sparked...
Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation
The “Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive” is once again collecting school supplies for students in...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11