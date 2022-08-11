Healthcare Pros
City paid $1.6 million to resolve 122 claims from 2020 protests

Hundreds gathered in downtown Richmond several nights to protest over the death of George Floyd.
Hundreds gathered in downtown Richmond several nights to protest over the death of George Floyd.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond paid $1.6 million in settlement payments to resolve over 122 claims stemming from 2020 protests.

Officials say the city’s insurance policy covered the city hall’s portion.

The cost of settling cases alleging police misconduct at protests following the killing of George Floyd has continued to ruse over the past year.

Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
