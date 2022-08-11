City paid $1.6 million to resolve 122 claims from 2020 protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond paid $1.6 million in settlement payments to resolve over 122 claims stemming from 2020 protests.

Officials say the city’s insurance policy covered the city hall’s portion.

The cost of settling cases alleging police misconduct at protests following the killing of George Floyd has continued to ruse over the past year.

