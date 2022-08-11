Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say

An Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say.
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after police in Ohio say he shot a knife-wielding man this past weekend.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” Birk said. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

According to the police report, Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police, who took him to a hospital, Birk said.

According to the police chief, officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital.

“Him walking away from the hospital helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
As part of a bipartisan tax rebate plan approved this year, the state government is preparing...
Virginians are getting tax rebates of up to $250 per person. Here’s how it works
In the days following that wire initial transfer in December 2018, the scammers initiated...
VCU loses nearly $500,000 in multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus

Latest News

The New Hampshire attorney general reported officials are now investigating Harmony...
Officials announce Harmony Montgomery's case is now a homicide
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi, R-Ind., died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana Rep. Walorski’s work called ‘mission’ during funeral