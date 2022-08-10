Wednesday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for Strong late day storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity plus a few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms likely in the 3-10pm window. Peak in RVA is 5-8pm Downpours with localized flooding and gusty winds possible. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values in the triple digits. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Still humid with a few scattered showers and storms, especially in Southern VA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity arrives Friday and this weekend!

Friday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a comfortable start. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

