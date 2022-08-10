VDEM’s quarterly North Anna Power Station testing begins Aug. 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test next week.

VDEM says tests for the Emergency Alert System and the early warning siren system around North Anna Power Station will begin on Aug. 17 at around 11:10 a.m.

A steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. These sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The Emergency Alert System Test is expected to last one minute.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.