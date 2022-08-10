Healthcare Pros
VDEM’s quarterly North Anna Power Station testing begins Aug. 17

VDEM says tests for the Emergency Alert System and the early warning siren system around North Anna Power Station will begin on Aug. 17 at around 11:10 a.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test next week.

A steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. These sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The Emergency Alert System Test is expected to last one minute.

