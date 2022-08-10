Varina native returns to lead VCU’s Pep Band

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Varina native is making a return to Virginia Commonwealth University as the director of the school’s pep band.

VCU’s Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin announced Tuesday that Ryan Kopacsi will return to lead VCU’s Pep Band, The Peppas.

Kopacsi previously led The Peppas from 1998-2016.

“It’s a day that I’ve thought about for a long time and I’m so excited to be back at home,” Kopacsi said.

Six years ago he put down his sheet music for personal reasons.

“When you leave something that you’ve done for so long, it becomes your identity, and when you walk away from it, you lose a piece of yourself, so you have to reinvent who you are, re-find out who you are,” Kopacsi said.

Now he will serve the city of Richmond in two ways. As a Richmond Fire investigator and the VCU Pep Band director.

“To come back and receive all the support, it’s nice. It’s really good,” Kopacsi said.

During those 18 years, the band followed the men’s basketball team to the final four in 2011, played in sold-out performances during the program’s 10-year sell-out streak, and became a fixture at VCU Athletics.

The Peppas have also appeared on “The Today Show” and have earned the praise of broadcasters and sportswriters around the country.

“The Peppas are such an important part of our game day experience here, and the reason for that has a lot to do with what Ryan has done here, so when the opportunity presented itself to bring him back it was a no brainer, so we’re really excited to have him,” VCU Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Kevin Dwan said.

“Sitting here right now and looking around, I can’t wait to get in front of these fans. You just feel the energy. It’s such an electric place,” Kopacsi said.

Kopacsi adds he’s got a few new tricks up his sleeves this year.

“It will be flashy, a little flamboyant, but we’ll make something happen,” Kopacsi said.

