Ryan Kopacsi returns to lead VCU Pep Band

Kopacsi previously led The Peppas from 1998-2016.
Kopacsi previously led The Peppas from 1998-2016.(Virginia Commonwealth University)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Varina native is making a return to Virginia Commonwealth University as the director of the school’s pep band.

VCU’s Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin announced Tuesday that Ryan Kopacsi will return to lead VCU’s Pep Band, The Peppas.

Kopacsi previously led The Peppas from 1998-2016.

“To my VCU family, a day I thought was long gone has come again, and I couldn’t be more humbled and honored. I can’t wait for us to be performing for the coaches and athletes again and helping to win games by creating the best atmosphere in college athletics. I encourage everyone to come back and see what’s going to be cooking again. Let’s go!,” Kopacsi said.

The Peppas have appeared on “The Today Show” and have earned the praise of broadcasters and sportswriters around the country.

