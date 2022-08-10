Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies

A Blacksburg Transit bus rolls through downtown Blacksburg.
A Blacksburg Transit bus rolls through downtown Blacksburg.(Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic.

Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by the drop in funding largely due to significant reductions in ridership and service, according to state officials.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation uses several performance factors including ridership to determine the budget allocations for dozens of transit agencies.

But ridership declined during the pandemic because more people were working from home instead of commuting to offices. Now, transit agencies are worried their budgets will be reduced as ridership looks to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership

Latest News

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
Last week, the school district released a T-shirt that showed what appeared to be a swastika on...
News to Know for Aug. 10: Hanover controversial logo; Man charged with child porn; Richmond playground construction
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms today
Hanover community members ask for investigation into controversial logo
Hanover community members ask for investigation into controversial logo