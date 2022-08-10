Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies

A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic.

Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by the drop in funding largely due to significant reductions in ridership and service, according to state officials.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation uses several performance factors including ridership to determine the budget allocations for dozens of transit agencies.

But ridership declined during the pandemic because more people were working from home instead of commuting to offices. Now, transit agencies are worried their budgets will be reduced as ridership looks to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

