Richmond man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

A Richmond man pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges on Tuesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Tre’Shawn N. Brooks, 22, bought firearms in 2021 from licensed firearms dealers and falsely said on federal forms that he was the actual buyer.

“In reality, Brooks purchased the firearms on behalf of at least four other individuals, who specified for Brooks which firearms Brooks was to purchase,” a release said.

Officials said Brooks then sold the firearms to others.

“On at least three separate occasions, Brooks purchased firearms for minor-aged individuals who, as Brooks well knew, were not eligible to legally purchase firearms. On another occasion, Brooks purchased a firearm for another individual and the Richmond Police Department eventually recovered this firearm while executing a search warrant as part of a homicide investigation,” a release said.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to straw purchase firearms from licensed firearms dealers throughout Virginia. As part of a plea agreement, Brooks gave up nine guns to law enforcement during the investigation.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in December and faces up to five years in prison.

