Richmond man charged with possession of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been charged with possessing child pornography after police responded to a call of a person taking pictures of children.

On Sunday, June 19, an officer was called to the 700 block of North 32nd Street after getting told a “suspicious male” was photographing children. The officer arrived and found the man who had fled the area on foot.

The officer then detained 33-year-old Brentley Birchett and found child pornography on his phone. Brichett was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The RPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped investigate this incident which resulted in Birchett’s charges.

Anyone with information for the RPD’s ICAC Task Force is asked to call 804-646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

