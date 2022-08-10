Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Richmond health leaders stress importance of Polio vaccine

By Emily Yinger
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District said there isn’t a considerable risk of polio spreading here in central Virginia. They have not received any new guidance from the CDC about updated vaccination recommendations.

The CDC says wastewater testing in New York leads them to believe polio is circulating in parts of the state. So far, there’s only been one confirmed case in New York.

Polio was eradicated from the US in 1979. This case has raised some concerns in the health community.

However, RHHD does want people to get their kids vaccinated against the virus. Adults who have not yet received the vaccine should also get immunized.

Kids should get their first dose at 2 months old and their last dose between 4 and 6 years old. In some circumstances, fully vaccinated adults should get a polio vaccine booster, especially if they travel internationally or work in a health care setting.

“The idea is that the more people that are vaccinated, the fewer hosts if you will the virus has to live in and then to eventually spread to another person,” explained Cat Long with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

The health district said the vaccine is between 99-100 percent effective. They also noted that the community spread of an eradicated disease like polio is a warning sign to keep up on your vaccines.

“This is an example of what can happen if we don’t have enough of our population vaccinated against a particular illness,” Amy Popovich. She works as the nurse manager at RHHD.

If polio does come to central Virginia, local health departments will take guidance from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health on new measures.

“Hospital systems, doctors’ offices, any other type of medical provider are required to alert the local and state health departments so we would find out really quickly if there were to ever be a case of polio in Virginia,” Long stated.

You can check if you’ve been vaccinated by looking online at the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine database.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health preparing for monkeypox cases
RHHD ramps up efforts to combat spread of monkeypox.
RHHD ramping up prevention efforts against monkeypox, limited vaccines on hand
(FILE)
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M to battle rare blood cancers