Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Ashland

The Chickahominy Health District says that anyone in the areas along Wesley Street should...
The Chickahominy Health District says that anyone in the areas along Wesley Street should contact the Hanover Health Department.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A now-deceased raccoon tested positive recently for rabies in Ashland.

The Chickahominy Health District says that anyone in the areas along Wesley Street, between Chapman Street and North Snead Street, who may have been exposed to the animal “in the days leading up to Aug. 7, 2022, should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313. "

> Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park

The health district says exposures include direct content between residents’ pets and the rabid raccoon.

After business hours, residents who have been exposed can call Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6140.

