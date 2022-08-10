Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A now-deceased raccoon tested positive recently for rabies in Ashland.

The Chickahominy Health District says that anyone in the areas along Wesley Street, between Chapman Street and North Snead Street, who may have been exposed to the animal “in the days leading up to Aug. 7, 2022, should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313. "

The health district says exposures include direct content between residents’ pets and the rabid raccoon.

After business hours, residents who have been exposed can call Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6140.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.