Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Petersburg hosting ‘Back 2 School’ kickoff event Saturday

The event is Saturday.
The event is Saturday.(Petersburg Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Schools is preparing students for the new year with its annual “Back 2 School” kickoff event.

The event will take place at the Petersburg Sports Complex on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a DJ, games, activities, food trucks, local college sororities and fraternities, a kid’s zone and more.

School leaders will be on-site to answer any questions about the upcoming year.

Kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades return to the classroom on Aug. 29, while all other grades return on Aug. 30.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot

Latest News

Ryan Kopacsi will return to lead VCU's Pep Band, The Peppas.
Varina native returns to lead VCU’s Pep Band
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and...
First Alert Weather Day: Excessively humid and localized flooding possible Wednesday
A Richmond man pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges on Tuesday.
Richmond man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges
The Hanover County Animal Control agencies and other agencies found multiple livestock animals...
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property