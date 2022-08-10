Petersburg hosting ‘Back 2 School’ kickoff event Saturday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Schools is preparing students for the new year with its annual “Back 2 School” kickoff event.

The event will take place at the Petersburg Sports Complex on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a DJ, games, activities, food trucks, local college sororities and fraternities, a kid’s zone and more.

School leaders will be on-site to answer any questions about the upcoming year.

Kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades return to the classroom on Aug. 29, while all other grades return on Aug. 30.

