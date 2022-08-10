News to Know for Aug. 10: Hanover controversial logo; Man charged with child porn; Richmond playground construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Hanover Addresses Controversial Logo

The school district is still facing fallout about an offensive T-shirt.

This comes after some parents asked for an investigation into how the T-shirt was approved on so many levels.

Last week, the school district released a T-shirt that showed what appeared to be a swastika on the shirt.

For their part, the school district immediately apologized, denounced any association with the symbol, and said that was not their intention.

Man Charged With Child Porn

32-year-old Brentley Birchett has been officially charged with possession of child pornography after his arrest in late June.

Police say Birchett was seen taking photos of children. Officials say when they arrived, he ran away.

He was later caught and said they found child porn on his phone.

Police are asking anyone who may have more information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Lt. Gov. To Tour GreenCity Site

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will tour the proposed site today.

The county is planning to build a $2.3 billion “eco-district” near Parham Road and I-95.

The privately funded project would include a new $250 million arena, trails, retail space, housing, and more.

Playground Construction Could Start By Fall

City Councilor Stephanie Lynch says the park should now get a new playground installed this fall along with better bathrooms.

Officials say there are more projects to do at Carter Jones Park on Richmond’s southside.

They want to honor the life of a young girl who was killed there.

The playground, with most of its equipment, ripped out, is closed, as is the comfort station at the center of the park. Its roof is in disrepair, with those needing a bathroom forced to use a temporary toilet.

Phase one, which includes the playground and comfort station, is expected to cost about $250,000.

Phase two would include a splash pad and imagination zone to honor Markiya Dickson. The 9-year-old was shot and killed, while with her family, inside the park in 2019.

Richmond Parks and Recreation staff is compiling the survey data, along with price tags, on potential changes to the playground and the entire park.

Strong Late Day Storms

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity plus a few strong to severe storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

The peak time for storms in RVA is 5-8 p.m. and highs will be in the low 90s.

