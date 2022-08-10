Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville.

On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail.

Officials said 10 pigs, seven goats, four sheep, two horses, one mule pony, two cows and 59 chickens were removed from the property.

Animal control also found about 23 dead livestock animals and numerous dead chickens.

All animals rescued are housed at numerous facilities for proper care.

Authorities are investigating, and charges are pending. The state lab will determine the cause of death of the animals.

“Hanover County Animal Control is incredibly thankful for the support of the other localities, Virginia Attorney General’s Office and volunteers assisting with this operation. This operation would not be possible without their quick action and providing their own resources to remove and transport the animals to a safe location,” a release said.

