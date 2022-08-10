Mother seeks justice after deadly hit and run in Richmond

Healthcare Pros
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is pleading for answers after a deadly hit and run claimed the life of her daughter.

Sandra Brooks says her daughter Telesheia Brooks-Talbert was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5th when she was ran over her and left for dead.

“The kind of person Telesheia was - she was a kind person. She made sure all of the kids in the neighborhood was right,” Sandra said.

Sandra says the mother of five was found in the parking lot of the Lafayette Gardens apartment complex.

“When we got to the hospital she was bleeding from her head. Her legs and stuff were crushed up,” Sandra said. Her daughter suffered bleeding of the brain, fluid in the lungs and appendicitis the night of the crash.

After weeks of hours-long surgeries, Telesheia succumbed to her injuries last Tuesday. Brooks says her daughter offered a helping hand to anyone in need.

Now she’s hoping the same effort in return.

“We want the person that did this to be caught, arrested and convicted. And I can’t say that enough,” Sandra said.

Brooks is now offering a reward of $500 to help bring justice for her daughters death.

With the suspect still out there, she’s urging Richmond police to do more.

It should’ve been done by [now]. It should’ve been done. It should have,” Sandra said.

We’ve reached out to Richmond police to see where this investigation stands. We’ll update you as soon as we hear back.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

