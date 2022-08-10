Healthcare Pros
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears visits Henrico County’s GreenCity

Sears was touring the GreenCity development project located at 1400 Best Plaza Drive.
WINSOME SEARS IN HENRICO TOURING GREENCITY DEVELOPMENT
WINSOME SEARS IN HENRICO TOURING GREENCITY DEVELOPMENT
By Macy Moors
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears made a stop in Henrico County Wednesday morning.

Sears was touring the GreenCity development project located at 1400 Best Plaza Drive. The $2.3 billion eco-district will feature parks, trails, open spaces and residential living.

This will be the largest project Henrico County has undertaken, and they’re still working on county approvals.

The Best Products Headquarters will be converted into a the largest Living Building Challenge in the world.

GreenCity would generate $1.3 billion in economic impact a year and create over 7,000 jobs.

“There’s a living building that attracts people just to come to see the building. I’m not going to name where, but they will come here now. So, this is a win-win for not just Henrico County, but I think for the entire Commonwealth,” Sears said.

Developers also say they plan to build a 17,000 seat arena for concerts, family shows, entertainment and sporting events like NHL hockey.

Along with this development, Virginia Center Commons is almost complete. It’s on schedule to open September 2023.

County leaders believe this will be great for sports tourism in Henrico, which generated nearly $60 million last year.

