Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson.

Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership

Latest News

A Blacksburg Transit bus rolls through downtown Blacksburg.
Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies
Last week, the school district released a T-shirt that showed what appeared to be a swastika on...
News to Know for Aug. 10: Hanover controversial logo; Man charged with child porn; Richmond playground construction
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms today
Hanover community members ask for investigation into controversial logo
Hanover community members ask for investigation into controversial logo