Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park

Set for Wednesday from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday.

The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District.

Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development Building any time between 6 and 7:30 to learn more about the project. County staff from Parks and Recreation will be there to share details about the proposal and Chesterfield’s Comprehensive Plan.

If you can’t make it there in person, you can also join virtually using this link between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

