1 man, 2 juveniles arrested in connection to Emporia homicide

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Emporia Police Department has arrested one man and two juveniles in connection to a homicide last Tuesday.

Police say 18-year-old Arkee Necho Porter Jr. and two other juveniles were taken into custody in connection to the death of Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr.

Porter has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at Southside Regional Jail without bond.

“I would like to commend everyone involved in this investigation as officers and detectives identified three suspects within 12 hours of the incident. The first arrest was made within hours and all suspects are in custody within just 6 days of the incident,” said Chief Rick Pinksaw.

The investigation is ongoing.

