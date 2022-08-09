Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid Again, Isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another day of big heat and humidity, but a strong cold front brings storms tomorrow plus a huge change

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray shower or storm possible. Heat index values back in the triple digits. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the late afternoon and evening. Downpours and gusty winds possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Best rain chance comes in Southern VA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity arrives Friday and this weekend!

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and not quite as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday. Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a comfortable start. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.