Suspects in alleged Richmond shooting plot back in federal court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The two men who were arrested for an alleged shooting plot on the Fourth of July were back in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas was arraigned for one charge of illegal reentry. He faces up to two years in prison with up to one year of supervised probation. He pleaded not guilty and will go on trial in October.

He and Julio Alvarado Dubon both waived their rights and will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

All local charges for both men were dropped last week to make way for the federal case.

