Suspects in alleged Richmond shooting plot back in federal court

Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel-Bavagas were arrested in July 2022 after...
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel-Bavagas were arrested in July 2022 after police said they were planning a shooting in Richmond.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The two men who were arrested for an alleged shooting plot on the Fourth of July were back in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas was arraigned for one charge of illegal reentry. He faces up to two years in prison with up to one year of supervised probation. He pleaded not guilty and will go on trial in October.

Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case

He and Julio Alvarado Dubon both waived their rights and will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

All local charges for both men were dropped last week to make way for the federal case.

