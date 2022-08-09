Healthcare Pros
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

All four people who were shot are expected to recover
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people are expected to recover after Richmond Police say they were all hit by gunfire in the same part of the city.

Officers responded to Meadowbridge Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday, where they found one woman who had been shot near Carolina Express, which was also hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital.

Police say a juvenile male, an adult male and an adult female all later showed up at local hospitals with gunshot wounds as well. Police believe they were also shot on Meadowbridge Road.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

