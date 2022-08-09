Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for help in searching for suspects who allegedly tried to steal several cars from a CarMax dealership on Monday.

On 8/8/22👇👇and 4 others tried to steal several cars from CarMax by shooting at the padlock. Appears to be a young adult black male in a black hoodie/mask, backpack, teal shorts, white shoes/gloves, with an assault rifle. Send any tips to Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. pic.twitter.com/GE2tCtRYHf — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) August 9, 2022

Police say five individuals tried to steal several cars from the dealership by shooting at the padlock.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

