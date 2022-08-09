Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for help in searching for suspects who allegedly tried to steal several cars from a CarMax dealership on Monday.

Police say five individuals tried to steal several cars from the dealership by shooting at the padlock.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

A map of the impacted areas.
Harmful algae bloom advisory expanded for parts of Lake Anna
Status hearing set for woman charged with murder, neglect of sister
Status hearing set for woman charged with murder, neglect of sister
The county says work is expected to start in September and should be done by 2024.
New Kent leaders approve $16M broadband expansion project
Yesterday, the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump....
News to Know for Aug. 9: Richmond quadruple shooting; Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Hanover transgender policy