Police search for suspects in attempted theft at CarMax dealership
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for help in searching for suspects who allegedly tried to steal several cars from a CarMax dealership on Monday.
Police say five individuals tried to steal several cars from the dealership by shooting at the padlock.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
