Police: Rabid fox reportedly tried to attack kitten in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have confirmed a third positive rabies case in the county.

On Aug. 5, police were called to A.P. Hill Avenue in the Varina area for a potential rabies exposure involving a kitten and a fox.

“It was reported that a fox had attempted to catch a kitten and was ultimately trapped in a pet carrier,” a release said.

The fox was taken to the state lab and tested positive for rabies.

Police said, “actual physical contact with the fox and the kitten could not be confirmed.”

Officials remind citizens to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date.

Any abnormal animal behavior or potential rabies exposures should be reported to the non-emergency line at (804) 501-5000.

A drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic for pets will be held at the Western Government Center on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $10, cash only.

