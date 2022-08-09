Healthcare Pros
Pawn shops helping people live paycheck to paycheck

Customers say they can’t afford high gas prices, food or pay rent
By Macy Moors
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most days, when customers walk into Richmond Pawn shop, it’s not because they’re looking to make a purchase. Instead, they’re relying on the shop to make ends meet.

Richmond Pawn shop owner Vasken Dervertanian says many customers will walk into his store with tears in their eyes, claiming they don’t have the money to pay off their pawned items.

He says others try to sell items they find lying around their homes.

“We’re getting customers pawning stuff to pay the next bill, or to buy food, to pay the rent, to pay something. It’s just sad,” Dervartanian said.

He says this has been an issue since the pandemic began, but inflation is taking a toll on his business.

“It’s less income because you’re only taking in, and nobody is buying, so it just hurts,” Dervartanian said.

Dervertanian says he’s fortunate enough not to be missing his own bills, but times are tough.

He says many of his purchases also wind up being stolen items. Dervertanian says he will purchase an item from a customer, not knowing it was stolen until after the fact. He says he rarely gets his money back.

He also says he’s taken broken laptops, old tools and even an insulin pump in exchange for a couple of bucks. Dervertanian says he can’t resell these items, and most wind up in the dumpster, but it hurts him to turn people away.

He says items sitting on shelves are losing the little value they’ve had, day by day.

Dervertanian says despite his emptier pockets, it fulfills him knowing he’s helping others.

“I wake up every day. I see my family. They’re happy and healthy. I don’t need more,” he said.

