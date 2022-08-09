News to Know for Aug. 9: Richmond quadruple shooting; Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Hanover transgender policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

4 People Shot Near Convenience Store

Richmond Police are working to find out who shot four people near a store on the city’s northside.

Officers found one victim near that store on Meadowbridge Road around 9:30 Monday night. The store itself was also hit by gunfire.

Then, three more people, including a juvenile showed up at the hospital. Police believe they were all shot in the same area.

All the victims are expected to survive.

FBI Executes Search Warrant At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

In a statement last night, former President Donald Trump said his home in Palm Beach, Florida was “raided” and “occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Officials say the FBI was searching for any classified documents Trump may have allegedly taken with him when he left the White House in Jan. 2021.

The former president, who was in New York at the time said the action was “not necessary or appropriate” and said without evidence that it was corrupt.”

Henrico County Leaders To Vote On Giving Schools $5M

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote on allocating this money to school security upgrades for Henrico Schools.

The school district is looking to update security cameras, add ten more school resource officers to the 28 it already has, and enhance the web filtering program.

The system monitors students’ online activity on their school-issued laptops for any alarming behavior like social media threats.

A public hearing will be held tonight.

Remembering Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. (CNN, Flamingo Casino, Geffen Records, Hope Enterprises, Paramount Pictures, Umbrella Entertainment)

Tributes are pouring in for the beloved singer and actress.

Over the last 30 years, she was treated for several bouts of cancer - most recently at the base of her spine.

Although she may be best known for her role as “Sandy” in Grease, Newton-John also sold more than 100 million albums.

She was 73 years old.

Hanover School Leaders To Discuss Adopting Transgender Bathroom Policy

This proposal would allow students to use the bathroom and locker room that matches their gender identity.

This includes getting a signed statement from either a physician or a therapist, statements from the child’s parent or guardian, and the student’s disciplinary or criminal records.

All school districts in Virginia are required to have policies in place for transgender students.

Hanover has refused to do that for more than a year and was sued by the ACLU.

Once all the needed information is collected, the school’s principal will provide a written summary of the request and send it to the school board.

The board will begin discussing it all starting at seven this evening.

Another Hot & Humid Day!

The heat and humidity return but a strong cold front could bring storms tomorrow.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

