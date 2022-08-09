New Kent leaders approve $16M broadband expansion project

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors in New Kent unanimously approve an agreement with Cox Communications to expand high-speed broadband.

In November 2021, county leaders requested broadband providers to expand these high-speed internet services to every home and business in the county.

The county says there are currently about 3,053 homes with limited to no broadband service. The project is expected to cost more than $16 million dollars.

The county says this will not impact the tax rate because all the funding is already available.

Work is scheduled to start in September and should be done by 2024.

