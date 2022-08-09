Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot while driving Monday evening.

On Monday, Aug. 8 Henrico Police Department responded to a call at 9:39 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot while driving around the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.

The man was able to get help from a nearby home. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a critical injury from the shooting.

