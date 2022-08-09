Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot while driving Monday evening.
On Monday, Aug. 8 Henrico Police Department responded to a call at 9:39 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot while driving around the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
The man was able to get help from a nearby home. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a critical injury from the shooting.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.