Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico

The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after getting shot while driving Monday evening.

On Monday, Aug. 8 Henrico Police Department responded to a call at 9:39 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a man had been shot while driving around the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.

The man was able to get help from a nearby home. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a critical injury from the shooting.

