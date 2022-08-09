Improvements to Richmond’s Carter Jones Park could start this Fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A master plan vision lays out what Carter Jones Park on Richmond’s south side should look like one day. But that’s not what it looks like right now, two years after the plan was adopted.

The playground, with most of its equipment ripped out, is closed. As is the comfort station at the center of the park. It’s roof is in disrepair, with those in need of a bathroom forced to use a temporary toilet.

“That funding and that playground got stuck in procurement, in the city’s procurement process so it’s been taking a lot longer,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

The park’s master plan was approved in 2020, but red tape at city hall, including funding issues, stalled progress.

City Councilor Stephanie Lynch says the park should now get a new playground installed this Fall along with better bathrooms.

Phase one, which includes the playground and comfort station, is expected to cost about $250,000.

“I know neighbors, myself included, have been anxious about seeing the implementation of those playground dollars, see our playground equipment put back in,” said Councilor Lynch.

Phase two would include a splash pad and imagination zone to honor Markiya Dickson. The 9-year-old was shot and killed, while with her family, inside the park in 2019.

“We are very very excited. This park holds a very special place in our heart and we want to see all of that vision for the community come to life,” said Councilor Lynch.

Richmond Parks and Recreation staff is compiling the survey data, along with price tags, on potential changes not only to the playground but the entire park.

Councilor Lynch wants to convene community members again in September to go over the survey results.

