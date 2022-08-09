Henrico apartment fire displaces three, unit left severely damaged

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fire in a Henrico complex has displaced three and severely damaged their home.

Just after 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Henrico Fire responded to the 8700 block of Queensmere Place after getting a call about an apartment grease/cooking fire coming from one of the units.

The fire team says the fire started in the lower unit of a four-unit building. One adult and two children were inside, but all got out of the burning apartment safely and are being treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

Two other adults in the unit above were also not injured by the flames. The fire department says the two were too scared to exit through the breezeway due to the heavy amounts of smoke. Firefighters raised a ladder to their balcony so the two could get out comfortably.

The family inside is now displaced due to the severity of the fire damage.

