Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Henrico apartment fire displaces three, unit left severely damaged

No one was injured in the fire but the family inside the unit where the fire occurred have been...
No one was injured in the fire but the family inside the unit where the fire occurred have been displaced.(Henrico Fire Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A fire in a Henrico complex has displaced three and severely damaged their home.

Just after 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Henrico Fire responded to the 8700 block of Queensmere Place after getting a call about an apartment grease/cooking fire coming from one of the units.

The fire team says the fire started in the lower unit of a four-unit building. One adult and two children were inside, but all got out of the burning apartment safely and are being treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution.

Two other adults in the unit above were also not injured by the flames. The fire department says the two were too scared to exit through the breezeway due to the heavy amounts of smoke. Firefighters raised a ladder to their balcony so the two could get out comfortably.

The family inside is now displaced due to the severity of the fire damage.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel-Bavagas were arrested in July 2022 after...
Suspects in alleged Richmond shooting plot back in federal court
Thousands of demonstrators rallied for better teacher pay and more public school funding during...
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
City Councilor Stephanie Lynch says the park should now get a new playground installed this...
Improvements to Richmond’s Carter Jones Park could start this Fall