‘Grease’ to show this weekend at Byrd Theatre, Goochland Drive-In Theater

ARCHIVO - John Travolta, izquierda, y Olivia Newton-John llegan a la cena y gala The Penfolds...
ARCHIVO - John Travolta, izquierda, y Olivia Newton-John llegan a la cena y gala The Penfolds Icon en Los Angeles el 14 de enero de 2006. Newton-John, estrella de "Grease" juunto con Travolta falleció en su casa en California el 8 de agosto de 2022, informó su esposo John Easterling en redes sociales. Tenía 73 años. (Foto AP/Branimir Kvartuc, archivo)(BRANIMIR KVARTUC | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following singer and actress Olivia Newton-John’s death, two central Virginia theaters will show “Grease” this weekend.

As a tribute to the superstar, the Byrd Theatre will have a “Grease” sing-a-long on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Goochland Drive-In Theater is hosting a retro movie weekend, which was scheduled before the news of Newton-John’s death.

“So now, we aren’t just celebrating these classic films, but also the life and talent of a beloved icon,” the theater said in a post.

The theater said it had planned to close on Aug. 14 but will now stay open with an additional showing of “Grease” so everyone has a chance to experience it on the big screen.

“Grease” and other retro showings open on Aug. 11 and run through Aug. 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Newton-John died Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California ranch.

