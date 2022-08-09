Healthcare Pros
Fox tests positive for rabies near Richmond National Battlefield Park

The rabid fox is reportedly deceased.
The rabid fox is reportedly deceased.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a fox tested positive for the rabies virus in the Mechanicsville area.

The health district says the fox was in the areas surrounding Totopotomoy Creek and Richmond National Battlefield Park, including areas along Shelton Pointe Drive, the Bluffs at Bell Creek and Avondale subdivisions.

The fox that tested positive for rabies in the area is now dead.

Anyone with information regarding potential exposure to the fox in the days leading up to Aug. 7 should contact the Hanover Health Dept. at 804-365-4313. Possible exposures include any bites, scratches, or contact with saliva by open wounds, eyes, nose, and/or mouth. Exposures also include direct contact between a pet and a rabid animal.

