First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will be hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the triple digits.

The heat and humidity combined with an approaching front will lead to potential for a few strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and evening. The primary time to watch for storms will be 3pm to 10pm.

Strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, downpours, and localized flooding are the main concerns with the storms on Wednesday.

Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and...
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and localized flooding possible.(WWBT)

The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of central Virginia in a level 2 out of 4 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall/flash flooding. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so remember to turn around when you encounter a flooded road.

Central Virginia is in a "slight" level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall/flash flooding...
Central Virginia is in a "slight" level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall/flash flooding on Wednesday.(WWBT)

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this potential for strong to severe storms.

These storms and the associated cold front will usher in much more refreshing air by the end of the week. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the mid 80s and with much lower humidity, it will feel like fall!

