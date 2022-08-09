Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months’ probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson. Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Pompeo talks to 1/6 panel, Mastriano cuts own meeting short
A turkey that broke into a Wisconsin apartment tried to evade capture by police.
‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering