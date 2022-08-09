Death investigation underway in Petersburg
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Petersburg.
Officers were called on Aug. 9 around 11:14 a.m. to the 500 block of Shore Street for a person down.
At the scene, officers found a deceased man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
