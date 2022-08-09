Death investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Petersburg.

Officers were called on Aug. 9 around 11:14 a.m. to the 500 block of Shore Street for a person down.

At the scene, officers found a deceased man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

