Death investigation underway in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Petersburg.

Officers were called on Aug. 9 around 11:14 a.m. to the 500 block of Shore Street for a person down.

At the scene, officers found a deceased man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

