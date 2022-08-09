Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO

President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his way to Kentucky. On Tuesday, Biden is signing a ratification that gives American approval for two nations to join NATO.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign a ratification, giving the United States’ approval for previously unaligned Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be on hand for the signing in the East Room of the White House.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of NATO’s expansion by a 95-1 vote Wednesday. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, cast the only no vote.

The two nations in north Europe were propelled into the organization by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Each member government in NATO must give approval for new members to join.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

A death investigation is underway in Petersburg.
Death investigation underway in Petersburg
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Mastriano, Pa. governor nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was...
Marine general takes over Africa Command, sees challenges