Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche remained hospitalized on a ventilator to help her breathe and faced surgery Tuesday, four days after the actor was injured in a fiery car crash.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said in an email. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Pulmonary means having to do with the lungs. No further details were provided by Duffy Boylston, who is Heche’s friend and podcast partner.

On Aug. 5, Heche’s car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles’ westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. It took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Her film career took off in the late 1990s, with Heche playing opposite stars including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”).

In a 2001 memoir, “Call Me Crazy,” Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series “Men In Trees.”

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows in the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Pompeo talks to 1/6 panel, Mastriano cuts own meeting short
A turkey that broke into a Wisconsin apartment tried to evade capture by police.
‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering