Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware

Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing teen.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, was reported missing by the Dover Police Department.

Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence at about midnight on Tuesday with a male subject, authorities said, and attempts to contact her or locate her have been unsuccessful.

It’s believed that her safety may be at risk and that she might not have disappeared voluntarily.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

She was last seen with a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, is 5′04″ and approximately 240 pounds.

Contact Dover Police Department with any information at 302-736-7111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, with strong wind gusts and...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims