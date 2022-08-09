Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

11-year-old boy collects nearly 6,000 stuffed toys for Ukrainian children

A Florida boy has collected nearly 6,000 stuffed animals for Ukrainian children. (SOURCE: WJXT)
By Ashley Harding
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A Florida boy is on a mission to bring some comfort and joy to children in Ukraine.

The 11-year-old is partnering with businesses and the YMCA to collect stuffed animals to send to kids from the war-torn country.

By most accounts, Sage Goodall is a typical boy, with a ton of energy and a big personality.

None of that, however, compares to the size of his heart, a heart measured in stuffed animals.

It started simply enough, with Sage watching TV in the living room of his family’s house.

“CNN came on and it was saying about all these kids from Ukraine because of all their houses being blown up,” he said.

Sage and his mom Rhonda Goodall then decided to launch “Hugs for the Children of Ukraine.”

Each donated stuffed toy will go to a child impacted by the war.

“They need to feel what the normal kids of the world feel, when they can hug onto something when they feel scared or sad,” Sage said.

The family stored their first collections in the family living room.

Then the YMCA of Northeast Florida got involved. Its branches became donation sites, and each new toy became like a hug from thousands of miles away.

Goodall said she is still overwhelmed by the response.

“We didn’t know it would be this big,” she said. “To walk in here and see this, it’s heartfelt. The thought of a child, as Sage says, hugging one of these and being able to walk around with it and carry it around with them, they are every bit as special as every other person.”

With the response comes a message from Sage to his fellow kids: Every child is special - show kindness.

“Everyone is the same,” Sage said. “They’re just human beings, that God created them. They need to realize, ‘Don’t think about yourself, think about others before you.’”

Sage wants to make a positive difference one “hug” at a time.

Sage and the YMCA said they managed to collect nearly 6,000 stuffed animals to ship to Ukrainian children.

The 11-year-old is not done yet; he’s begun setting new goals and plans to continue collecting.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

FILE - The highly unusual step announced Tuesday is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S....
US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Police: Albuquerque man charged in killings of 2 Muslim men
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records