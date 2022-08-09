Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Richmond apartment complex
Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
Police were called to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m.
Richmond man arrested in deadly double shooting

Latest News

The man was shot while driving near the 5800 block of Chamberlayne Road.
Man critically injured after getting shot driving in Henrico
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities