WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships

Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @Jaycubalan / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDA MAR BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in northern California to see who would be named Top Dog in the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships.

The event brought together the best in local and international dog surfing talent to compete in various categories.

Some pups rode solo, others rode with their canine pals and some dogs caught waves with their favorite humans.

There were several other activities on the land, including a dog beach fashion contest and dog adoptions.

At the end of the event, Skyler had a “pawsome” day and was the overall champ, taking home four awards, including Top Dog.

A crowd enjoyed the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @regulatorynerd / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

