Watch Live: Additional weather, traffic and breaking news

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Monday, Aug. 8, you can catch up on additional weather headlines, traffic conditions and breaking news here on NBC12′s website and on your streaming devices several times a day.

Click the play button in the livestream player above for updates at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. every week day.

You can also watch live on Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Fire.

At 8:30 a.m., “12 News Today Extra” will give you the latest traffic conditions in the area as well as a complete forecast.

At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., “12 News Now” will give you a summary of headlines and any updates on breaking news. This is also shown on Facebook Live.

Lastly, at 6:30 p.m., the “First Alert Weather Extra” will include a weather report to help get you ready for the next day.

When we’re not live with news happening around Central Virginia, you can watch Local News Live in the above video player and on streaming devices.

Local News Live is a news service from Gray Television providing you with updates from local TV stations around the country, as well as national and international breaking news.

