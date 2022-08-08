South Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. helps Kentucky recover from flooding aftermath

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - South Hill Volunteer Fire Department members returned safely home on Saturday after deploying to Kentucky to help residents recover from the devastating floods.

Chief Michael Vaughan with the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department said their mission stemmed from a request for help from Kentucky agencies.

“We saw the need,” Vaughan said. “We realized what they were going through, and we decided we needed to see what we could do to help.”

Before heading to Kentucky, the fire department called on social media for donations. Within two days, Chief Vaughan said they were able to fill a box truck full of supplies to take down to families living in the heart of the devastation.

“They filled the 26-foot box truck with non-perishables, medical supplies, baby wipes, baby formula,” Chief Vaughan told NBC12.

Members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department delivered supplies for Kentucky residents hit hard by the devastating floods. (Source;South Hill Volunteer Fire Department | South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

On Aug. 3, members of the volunteer fire department arrived in Kentucky. They dropped off supplies and donations at East Perry Elementary School in Kentucky before heading to the Hazard Fire Department to help their emergency management team.

While on the ground, the volunteer fire department members worked to remove debris and mud from homes. This team also searched the remaining structures for any signs of life.

“They would give you an assignment to where you would be going,” said Chief Vaughan. “The assignments varied. It was clearing roads, clearing properties, clearing structures, assisting with the removal.”

During their deployment, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department also documented the damage done to communities in Kentucky.

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department helped the emergency management team in Hazard, Kentucky with relief efforts following devastating floods. (Source;South Hill Volunteer Fire Department | South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

“We went in towards Jackson, Kentucky, and there’s a 30-mile stretch of nothing but destruction.”

Chief Vaughan said these sad scenes led to heartbreaking moments during their assignments, from cars in flooded waters to piles of debris sitting in spots where homes once stood.

“We were sent into a community to assist with clearing the roadway, and there was a 4-year-old child standing in the road. She didn’t have any shoes on. She was standing in the mud up to her ankles, and she had a baby doll in her right hand,” he said. “I think that changed the demeanor of the entire truck. None of us said anything for about 20 minutes just to see they lost everything they had.”

On Saturday, the crew returned home to Virginia devastated by the damage and eager to help Kentucky more in the future.

“We want everyone to continue to pray for Kentucky because they lost everything,” Chief Vaughan said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.