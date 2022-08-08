Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Schools switching to milk dispensers can cut down on waste

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) -According to Hubert Milk Dispensers, milk cartons make up half of school’s waste across the country.

A study done at an elementary school in Harrisonburg showed that milk dispensers reduced packaging waste by 91%, while increasing how much students drank.

“Whenever a school switches over to reusable cups, it decreases the packaging waste,” Roseann Liberatore with Dairy Alliance said.

In addition to cutting down trash, milk dispensers have other benefits: “Milk dispensers allow students to serve themselves and keep the milk colder than in cartons and improves the taste,” Liberatore said. “They end up drinking more milk in the long run because of the taste and the chill of the milk.”

Grant programs are available to help schools make the switch away from cartons.

“I will assist them with an application that they can fill out and apply for the funding that would support the milk dispenser,” Liberatore said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One person was shot in Shockoe Bottom around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Shockoe Bottom
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
One of the men told the victim he had bird poop on him and then preceded to touch him all over...
Men use bizarre tactic to pickpocket another man in CVS parking lot
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Police believe all four people were shot on Meadowbridge Road.
Search for suspect continues after four people shot near Richmond convenience store

Latest News

Yesterday, the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump....
News to Know for Aug. 9: Richmond quadruple shooting; Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Hanover transgender policy
County leaders to vote on giving Henrico Schools $5M for security upgrades
County leaders to vote on giving Henrico Schools $5M for security upgrades
Hanover school leaders to discuss adopting transgender bathroom policy
Hanover school leaders to discuss adopting transgender bathroom policy
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot four people near a store on the city’s...
4 people shot near Richmond convenience store
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home