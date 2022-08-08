Richmond raises over $178k to help kids fight cancer at Children’s Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond community raised over $178,000 to help children fight cancer through the 2022 Anthem Lemonaid fundraiser.

Anthem Lemonaid makes lemonade stand kits for families, businesses and community organizations to set up fundraising stands. 100% of the proceeds go towards hematology and oncology programs at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

This year, 5th grader Thomas Carley, diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, served as the 2022 Anthem Lemonaid ambassador and was treated at VCU. He is now in remission.

Anthem Lemonaid will be hosting another fundraiser next summer. Click/tap here to keep up with registration updates and fundraising opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.