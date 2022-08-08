Healthcare Pros
Richmond raises over $178k to help kids fight cancer at Children’s Hospital

The 2022 Anthem Lemonaid fundraiser received help from community members of all ages
The Richmond community over $178k through lemonade stands to help kids who are fighting cancer...
The Richmond community over $178k through lemonade stands to help kids who are fighting cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.(Anthem Lemonaid)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond community raised over $178,000 to help children fight cancer through the 2022 Anthem Lemonaid fundraiser.

Anthem Lemonaid makes lemonade stand kits for families, businesses and community organizations to set up fundraising stands. 100% of the proceeds go towards hematology and oncology programs at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

This year, 5th grader Thomas Carley, diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, served as the 2022 Anthem Lemonaid ambassador and was treated at VCU. He is now in remission.

Anthem Lemonaid will be hosting another fundraiser next summer. Click/tap here to keep up with registration updates and fundraising opportunities.

