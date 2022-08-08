Richmond Public Schools deal with multiple inoperable security cameras

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public Schools revealed that several security cameras within the school system don’t work. This came to light during the Aug. 1 school board meeting.

In that school board meeting, one member said it could take millions of dollars and years to fix all the inoperable security cameras within the school system.

“I cannot say that every school has 100 percent operable cameras,” said one member.

RPS is working to send a safety audit that will need to be sent to the state by the end of the month. The report is expected to include the exact number of cameras that don’t work. That number is currently unknown.

“A number of our schools have cameras within the building that are not operable. We have worked with the facilities team and our security team to tier schools based on the critical nature of the need,” said another member.

All the cameras can’t be fixed at once because the district doesn’t have the money for them.

School Board Member Jonathan Young says RPS only has 5.4 million dollars set aside for security in its over 500 million budget. According to him, that’s equivalent to spending one penny on the dollar when it comes to fixing the security cameras.

“Above all else, even reading writing arithmetic, it’s our foremost responsibility to keep our students safe, and my contention is we’re not aptly doing that right now,” Young stated.

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Public Schools and Superintendent Kamras for comment, but they have yet to respond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.