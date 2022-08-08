Richmond Police Chief gives second quarter crime briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on crime trends in the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening all across the country.

This update came after two deadly double shootings within days of each other.

One from Thursday when a man and woman were found shot inside a vehicle on Forest Hill Avenue. The woman died from her injuries, and a suspect has been arrested.

The other happened on Saturday, less than a mile away. Two more people were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartment Complex.

A 31-year-old man was killed, and a second person is expected to survive.

This story will be updated.

